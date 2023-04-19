close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No respite from scorching heat in UP; Prayagraj sizzles at 44.2 deg C

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

People of Uttar Pradesh got no respite from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius-mark at various places.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state.

Hamirpur and Prayagraj were the hottest places in the state with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Kushinagar recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Agra (43.4 degrees Celsius) and Kanpur (43 degrees Celsius), it said.

The weather is likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh while rain is expected at isolated places in the western part of the state, the Met office said.

Also Read

Sports facilities to be expanded at SAI's National Centre of Excellence

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Heat wave to persist, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

India's focus on digital health can serve as model for others: UN official

Maple announces Akshaya Tritiya Offer with 22% off on iPhone 14

Road Ministry targets construction of 12,500 km of highways in FY24

Same-sex marriage: SC emphasises need to finish matter in time-bound manner

14 govt employees suspended, 21 served show cause notice in J-K's Poonch

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heatwave Uttar Pradesh Hotter summer

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon