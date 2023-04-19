Maple announces Akshaya Tritiya Offer with 22% off on iPhone 14

/ -- Maple, one of India's top Apple Premium Resellers, announces its special Akshaya Tritiya offer.

With Maple, customers can get a flat discount of Rs. 21,000 or opt for a hassle-free EMI of just Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI.

Currently, the iPhone 14, 512 GB is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. However, with Maple's exclusive discount, customers can now get flat Rs.11,000 off along with HDFC cashback of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, making it a whopping discount of Rs. 21,000.

Customers can get a 10% Maple discount, HDFC cashback and an exchange bonus on other variants as well; 128 and 256 GB.

Maple believes in making the latest technology accessible and affordable to everyone. Hence, customers can choose to pay an EMI of Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI with BAJAJ FINSERV, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

From its stunning camera to its lightning-fast processor, iPhone 14 has it all. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own an iPhone 14 and take your tech game to the next level with Maple.

About Maple



Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, visit the nearest Maple store or maplestore.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057892/Maple_Offers.