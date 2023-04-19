close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maple announces Akshaya Tritiya Offer with 22% off on iPhone 14

Maple, one of India's top Apple Premium Resellers, announces its special Akshaya Tritiya offer

Press Trust of India MUMBAI
Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

/ -- Maple, one of India's top Apple Premium Resellers, announces its special Akshaya Tritiya offer.

With Maple, customers can get a flat discount of Rs. 21,000 or opt for a hassle-free EMI of just Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI.

Currently, the iPhone 14, 512 GB is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. However, with Maple's exclusive discount, customers can now get flat Rs.11,000 off along with HDFC cashback of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, making it a whopping discount of Rs. 21,000.

Customers can get a 10% Maple discount, HDFC cashback and an exchange bonus on other variants as well; 128 and 256 GB.

Maple believes in making the latest technology accessible and affordable to everyone. Hence, customers can choose to pay an EMI of Rs. 2,996 per month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI with BAJAJ FINSERV, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

From its stunning camera to its lightning-fast processor, iPhone 14 has it all. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own an iPhone 14 and take your tech game to the next level with Maple.

Also Read

Akshaya Patra gala raises $2 mn for mid-day meal scheme for students

Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale

Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

iPhone revenue grows 10% to reach $42.6 bn globally, India a sweet spot

Road Ministry targets construction of 12,500 km of highways in FY24

Same-sex marriage: SC emphasises need to finish matter in time-bound manner

14 govt employees suspended, 21 served show cause notice in J-K's Poonch

No govt data shows it is urban-elitist concept; SC on same-sex marriages

Online guide launched to help cities reduce light pollution on wildlife

About Maple

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

To know more about other offers on the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, visit the nearest Maple store or maplestore.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057892/Maple_Offers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Inc Apple India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon