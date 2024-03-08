Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Noida police arrest CMD of pharma firm from B'luru for defrauding investor

The chairman and managing director of a pharmaceutical company has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding an investor of Rs 70 crore six years ago, Noida police said on Thursday.

arrest

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The chairman and managing director of a pharmaceutical company has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly defrauding an investor of Rs 70 crore six years ago, Noida police said on Thursday.
The pharma company has offices in Dubai and Chennai while the investor, a Delhi resident, runs a firm in Noida's Sector 18.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shakir Hussain alleged that he was tricked into investing money into Novo Health Care in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was shown forged balance sheets of the company by the accused, Ramani Kalpati Ramachandran Venkata, a native of Chennai, according to the FIR.
On December 5, 2023, Hussain lodged a complaint at Sector 20 police station alleging that the accused duped him of Rs 70 crore on the pretext of investment in his company, a police spokesperson said.
"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered in the case and the matter was investigated. On Wednesday, with the help of electronic surveillance and technical evidence, Venkata was held from Bengaluru (Karnataka)," the spokesperson said.
Venkata has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway in the case, in which some others are also involved, they said.

Also Read

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

Farmers protest: Noida Police steps up security along its Delhi borders

Congress' second CEC meet on March 11 to discuss candidates for LS polls

Govt extends subsidy on LPG for Ujjwala beneficiaries upto 12 refills

Delhi LG Saxena orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

Aiming for 10% share of global ATMP/OSAT market in 5 yrs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

CGST Commissionerate busts syndicate involved in Rs 1,000 cr ITC fraud

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Noida Authority Pharma sector pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon