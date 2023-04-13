close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Not above law, tender unconditional apology: SC to Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the former IPL commissioner, Lalit Modi to tender an unconditional apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers

IANS New Delhi
Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi | File photo

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the former IPL commissioner, Lalit Modi to tender an unconditional apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post.

A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar was hearing a contempt petition filed by senior advocate C.U. Singh. It observed that the former IPL commissioner is not above the law and institution.

According to a counsel familiar with the proceedings, the top court directed the former IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers within a week and scheduled the matter for further hearing later in the month.

The bench said that it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him and directed him to file an affidavit before the court tendering an apology. It further added that Lalit Modi should not make posts in future, which would tantamount to, even remotely, tarnishing the judiciary's image.

--IANS

ss/dpb

Also Read

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Group A captains and teams: All that has changed for franchises in IPL 2023

Co-op society case: Rajasthan HC grants relief to Shekhawat, stays arrest

We will be more than happy if Ajit Pawar joins our party: Athawale

PM Modi at National Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Andhra Pradesh bankrupt due to ruling YSRCP's failed policies: TDP chief

BJP continues to face heat over ticket distribution in Karnataka polls

 

Topics : Lalit Modi | Indian Premier League | Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon