Not above law, tender unconditional apology: SC to Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the former IPL commissioner, Lalit Modi to tender an unconditional apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post.
A bench comprising Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar was hearing a contempt petition filed by senior advocate C.U. Singh. It observed that the former IPL commissioner is not above the law and institution.
According to a counsel familiar with the proceedings, the top court directed the former IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers within a week and scheduled the matter for further hearing later in the month.
The bench said that it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him and directed him to file an affidavit before the court tendering an apology. It further added that Lalit Modi should not make posts in future, which would tantamount to, even remotely, tarnishing the judiciary's image.
