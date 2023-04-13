close

Andhra Pradesh bankrupt due to ruling YSRCP's failed policies: TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu attacked the ruling YSRCP government for letting down all sections of people

Press Trust of India Machilipatnam (AP)
Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu attacked the ruling YSRCP government for letting down all sections of people, and alleged that Andhra Pradesh is being pushed into bankruptcy by the current dispensation.

Naidu was in Machilipatnam as part of his three-day tour of Krishna district to participate in his party's outreach programme.

Addressing a public meeting at a college ground in the city on Wednesday night, the TDP supremo claimed the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had failed on all fronts in the state and that the regime had "wrecked" all sections of the state politically, socially and economically.

By driving Andhra Pradesh's economy into a bankrupt situation, the state's development suffered severely in the last four years, the former chief minister charged.

"I want to ask you (people) whether you are able to purchase sand. Where is the sand going? Sand is being sent to other states. Where is that money going? Is that money not going to Tadepalli palace," he said in an indirect reference to Chief Minister Reddy's residence in Tadepalli town.

The so-called welfare schemes did not benefit the people as they were burdened with multiple taxes in the form of power tariffs, bus fare hike, garbage tax, and sale of local branded liquor at exorbitant rates, Naidu asserted.

He exuded confidence that the TDP would win all seats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Naidu took out a roadshow from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam with a large number of party members taking part.

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government | YSRCP

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

