Noted economist Professor M Kunjaman found dead at his residence in Kerala

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kunjaman was a genius who overcame adverse social circumstances with his sheer determination

M Kunjaman

M Kunjaman | (Photo: X @AdvBinduammini)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Noted economist Professor M Kunjaman was found dead at his residence here on Sunday, police said.
He was 74.
Police said he was found dead at his residence at Sreekaryam near here, and they were informed by the residents' association.
Kunjaman, also a Dalit rights activist, was a professor of economics at Kerala University for over two decades.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kunjaman was a genius who overcame adverse social circumstances with his sheer determination.
"Noted for his original understandings and opinions, he had his own vision for Kerala's development. His autobiography, 'Ethiru' is a reflection of the realities of life," Vijayan said, adding that Kunjaman was a teacher with many disciples and a noted writer.
The chief minister said Kunjaman's death was a great loss for Kerala.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

