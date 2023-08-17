Confirmation

Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Nuh Police spokesperson said that eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi's possession

nuh violence

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Nuh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, police said.
Bajrangi was produced in a Nuh court on Thursday from where he was sent to judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad district, a senior police officer said.
Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Plice Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.
A Nuh Police spokesperson said that eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi's possession.
According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with some of his unidentified supporters, had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened an ASP Kundu-led police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and 'trishuls' to Nalhar temple.
Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad Police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was accused of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Communal clashes

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

