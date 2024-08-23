Obtained sanction to prosecute Kejriwal in excise scam case: CBI to court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed a Delhi court it has obtained sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

The submission was made before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who posted the matter for hearing on August 27.

Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case is scheduled to end on August 27.

The court had on August 12 granted 15 days to the CBI to get the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case.