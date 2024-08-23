LIVE news: PM Modi set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy, address conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv for talks with Ukraine's Zelensky. This comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow during which he held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Shortly before starting the two-nation visit of Poland and Ukraine, Prime Minister had said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.



Patients received major relief after most of the doctors' associations called off their strike owing to the SC appeal. The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday on the 11th day, being done over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata. Supreme Court also asked the Centre to ensure safety of the resident doctors. However, in West Bengal, the epicentre of the strikes, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals. Junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 14th day straight. Agitating doctors said they will review the apex court's directions on Friday and then take a decision.

Vice President Harris sought to redefine herself for America. She also drew a sharp contrast with Republican Donald Trump on final day of DNC as she accepted the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination. Kamala Harris could be the first 'woman elected president' if she wins the US Presidential elections. She emerged as the Democratic candidate little more than a month ago when allies of President Joe Biden forced him to quit the race.