Odisha CM announces hike in ex-gratia amount for state govt employees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday approved the proposal for a hike in ex-gratia payment for state government employees.

A press release issued by the CMO said the ex-gratia has been increased for death during duty to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 4 lakh.

Similarly, an ex-gratia in case of permanent disability due to injury has been hiked to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

The compensation amount for partial disability has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

