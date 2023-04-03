close

Odisha CM to woo Japanese investors during week-long trip from today

Odisha will seek Japanese investments in sectors like tourism, food processing, auto components, electronics, chemicals & petrochemicals, mining, metals and information technology, the officials said

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will Monday embark on a week-long tour to Japan in a bid to attract investments in various sectors for the eastern state, officials said.

During the visit, Patnaik is likely to attend programmes in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka and return on April 9, they said.

We are optimistic about wooing Japanese investors as they are well acquainted with Odisha. Apart from a stable government, we have vast natural resources and business-friendly policies, the state's Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said.

Odisha will seek Japanese investments in sectors like tourism, food processing, auto components, electronics, chemicals & petrochemicals, mining, metals and information technology, the officials said.

Japan had earlier partnered with the state in 2018 and 2022 during the Make in Odisha' conclave.

