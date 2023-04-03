From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paid ode to Indian textiles and craftsmanship at the launch of 'India in Fashion' exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

NMACC saw a star-studded evening with Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and veteran actor Rekha

The star-studded fashion exhibition explores the impact of traditional Indian dresses, textiles and crafts on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century.

NMACC was inaugurated at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.