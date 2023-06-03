Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288, at least 803 injured

The death toll in Friday's train accident in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, a railway official said.

Three trains -- Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train -- were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

Citing reports available till 2 pm Saturday, the official said 288 people were killed in the accident.

The official said 803 people were injured in the accident. Of them, 56 suffered grievous injuries, the official added.

The two express trains were carrying nearly 2,000 people.

