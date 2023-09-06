Confirmation

One Nation, One Election: Home Minister Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind

On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal would meet former president and head of the panel on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.
On Saturday, the government had notified a high-level committee under Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.
While Shah is a member of the committee, Meghwal is a special invitee.
On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah one nation one election Ram Nath Kovind Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Modi govt

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

