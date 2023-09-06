One Nation, One Election: Home Minister Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind

Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal would meet former president and head of the panel on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

On Saturday, the government had notified a high-level committee under Kovind to look into and make recommendations on the issue of holding synchronised polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

While Shah is a member of the committee, Meghwal is a special invitee.

On Sunday, top law ministry officials had briefed Kovind and had sought to know how he would like to go about the mandate of the committee.

Also Read Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress Law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls More than 10 mn suggestions received over UCC: Law Minister Meghwal Former Prez Kovind-led committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election' PM Modi asks ministers to download 'G20 India app' ahead of summit G20: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sep 8-10 G20: Air India, Vistara announce waivers for ticket holders from 7-11 Sept In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Airport gears up to welcome world leaders