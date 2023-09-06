Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.41%)
65507.77 -272.49
Nifty (-0.33%)
19509.75 -65.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40207.70 -45.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.37%)
5809.15 -21.75
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
44279.10 -253.05
Heatmap

G20: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sep 8-10

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sep 8-10

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.
Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
The move to start metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit, it said.
The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.
Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days -- September 8, 9 and 10, the DMRC said in a statement.
The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

L&T to consider share buyback next week, bags bullet train project order

India building 7,200 km transport corridor to counter China's BRI

G20: Air India, Vistara announce waivers for ticket holders from 7-11 Sept

In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session

Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Airport gears up to welcome world leaders

Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Delhi Metro DMRC

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon