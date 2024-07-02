OSU would like to get into well-defined research projects with IITs: Murthy

Jayathi Murthy, President, Oregon State University (OSU), gives an overview of OSU’s plans of collaborations with Indian higher education institutes, the state of Indo-US education partnerships and likely effects of the upcoming US presidential election for Indian students planning to study there in an interview with Sanket Koul. Edited excerpts



How is Oregon State University placed in the pecking order of the best varsities in the US?

We are the largest university in the state of Oregon. We are the seventh largest engineering school in the country, the largest computer science school in terms of undergraduates. We