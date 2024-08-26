Business Standard
Over 5 mn vehicles used Atal Setu since its opening on Jan 13: MMRDA

In a release, the MMRDA said 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT and MSRTC's Shivneri buses, have travelled between January 13 and August 26

Atal Setu

he extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 50 lakh vehicles travelled on Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge, since it was opened for traffic on January 13 this year, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said on Monday.
In a release, the MMRDA said 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT and MSRTC's Shivneri buses, have travelled between January 13 and August 26 on the sea bridge linking Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, which suggests a daily average of 22,000 vehicles (over 227 days).

"The vehicles comprise 47.40 lakh cars, 50,020 mini buses and light motor vehicles, 59,799 double-axle vehicles, 73,074 three-axle vehicles, 80,277 four-six axle vehicles and 503 oversized vehicles," a spokesperson said. The sea bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, while it was thrown open to the public the next day.

"The extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Atal Setu's impact extends beyond mere traffic management. It has significantly improved connectivity between south Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport," the release said.

"The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75 per cent complete, will soon provide a rapid 5-10 minute connection from Worli Seaface to Atal Setu. The development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway," it added.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

