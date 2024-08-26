Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 4 actors face sexual abuse allegations, Malayalam film industry in turmoil

4 actors face sexual abuse allegations, Malayalam film industry in turmoil

The Kollam MLA has not responded to the allegations

Two BJP states contemplate death penalty for rape; face opposition

This development comes a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A female actor in Malayalam cinema levelled sexual abuse allegations against four prominent male actors, including M Mukesh, on Monday, causing further upheaval in the film industry already reeling from the Justice K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals.
Hours after the actress levelled the allegations against Mukesh, a CPI(M) MLA, in interviews with news channels, workers from Yuva Morcha and Mahila Congress organised separate marches towards his residence in Kollam, demanding that a case be registered against him and that he resign as a legislator.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Kollam MLA has not responded to the allegations.
The female actor also levelled sexual abuse allegations against three other prominent actors in the Malayalam film industry.
Meanwhile, actor Maniyanpilla Raju has called for an investigation into the allegations surfacing in the Malayalam film industry. He told reporters that many more revelations will come out, and there will be multiple interests behind them.
"Some people will try to capitalise on the situation. Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary," Raju said.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Govt to create 5 new districts in Ladakh, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: CBI grills ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in 'financial irregularities' case

Flood, Agartala flood

Tripura flood: PM Modi assures full support to people, says CM Saha

CBI

Medic rape-murder: CBI grills ex-principal in financial irregularities case

Ladakh

Centre set to create five new districts in Ladakh, says Amit Shah

This development comes a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), respectively, following sexual abuse allegations against them.
Amid mounting pressure on the government to take action against alleged predators in the film industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with senior police officials on Sunday and announced the establishment of a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.
The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumMahila Congress activists stage a protest demanding action against perpetrators named in the Hema Committee report in Thiruvananthapuram

Hema committee report fallout: Actor Siddique, director Ranjith resign

Sexual harassment, harassment

'Code names for women': Hema committee report shakes Malayalam cinema

Aattam film poster

National Awards: Malayalam movie 'Aattam: The Play' is best feature film

Premiummalayalam cinema, Kerala films, manjummel boys

Malayalam cinema gets a new home outside Kerala: Is this boom sustainable?

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

No Malayalam film will be given to PVR-owned screen or theatre: FEFKA

Topics : Malayalam director child sexual abuse Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon