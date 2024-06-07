Business Standard
Parliament attack: Delhi L-G sanctions prosecution for 6 accused under UAPA

The attack took place on December 13, when the House proceedings were on

Parliament Security Breach

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena accorded prosecution sanction against 6 persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly attacking the Parliament, the Office of L-G said in a statement on Thursday. The attack took place on December 13, when the House proceedings were on.
Six persons, namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are accused of illegally entering the Parliament and throwing smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha during the live session, it said.The L-G statement further added, "Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA from the competent authority, i.e., the Lt Governor, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction.

While the Delhi Police had requested the necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee (DoP, Tis Hazari, Delhi), on May 30, 2024, also went through the entire evidence collected by the Investigating Agency and found the involvement of the accused in the Parliament attack case. Accordingly, the review committee noted that prima facie a case was made against the accused under UAPA".The Delhi Police had registered a case under sections 186/353/452/153/34/120B of the IPC and 13/16/18 UA (P) Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on the complaint made by the security officer in the Lok Sabha, it added.
 
The investigation of the case was later transferred from the Parliament Street Police Station to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the PS Special Cell, New Delhi.
During the investigation, the above 6 accused persons were arrested and at present, all of them are in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

