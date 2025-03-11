Parliament LIVE news updates: Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
BS Web Team New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
They will also lay the Statements showing further action taken by the Government on the following reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) in Lok Sabha.
They will also present the fifty-third report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
11:27 AM
Parliament LIVE update: Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
10:57 AM
Parliament update: Odisha Cong MP submits adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss issue of women safety
The adjournment motion was filed by Congress leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.
