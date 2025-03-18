Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parliament clears Rs 51,463 cr extra spending for FY25, Manipur FY26 budget

Parliament clears Rs 51,463 cr extra spending for FY25, Manipur FY26 budget

Lok Sabha had passed the supplementary demands for grants and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26 on March 11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Parliament on Tuesday approved the supplementary demands for grants, which entails Rs 51,463 crore additional spending in the current fiscal and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26 with the Rajya Sabha returning four bills to the Lok Sabha.

Parliament also approved the Rs 1,291 crore demands for excess grants for 2021-22 fiscal and the Rs 1,861 crore supplementary demands for grants for Manipur in 2024-25.

The Lok Sabha had passed the supplementary demands for grants and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26 on March 11.

The Rajya Sabha returned The Appropriation Bill, 2025; The Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025; The Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025; and The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, after the reply by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a discussion on the four bills.

 

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants entails a gross additional spending sought by the government was over Rs 6.78 lakh crore, of which Rs 6.27 lakh crore would be matched by savings and receipts.

The net additional spending by the government would be Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current fiscal, as per the second batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The demands for grants include a technical supplementary of Rs 5.54 lakh crore, which goes towards repayment of debt.

The Manipur Budget provides for a total receipts of Rs 35,368 crore, while total expenditure was estimated at Rs 35,104 crore.

The state's own tax is about Rs 2,634 crore and non-tax is about Rs 400 crore.

It is a Vote on Account asking for 6 months and at this stage for an amount of Rs 17,947 crore.

The Vote on Account provides for a Rs 500 crore corpus for the creation of a contingency fund for Manipur, which is currently under President's Rule. Consequent to the Proclamation issued under Article 356 of the Constitution on February 13, 2025, the powers of the Legislature of the State of Manipur are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

