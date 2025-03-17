Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Railways on course to achieve Scope 1 net zero in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways on course to achieve Scope 1 net zero in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Scope 1 emissions are greenhouse gases emitted directly from an organisation's own sources or those under its direct control

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

The minister also said that locomotives made at Marhowra in Bihar will soon be exported worldwide, without giving a timeline | (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major step towards its international climate commitments, Indian Railways will achieve Scope 1 net-zero emissions in 2025, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament on Monday.
 
“Prime Minister Modi has set a target to achieve Scope 2 net zero by 2030, while Scope 1 will be achieved this year itself, in 2025. This means that the carbon dioxide emitted by the railways will be completely offset by measures that benefit the environment, making it a fully carbon-neutral operation in terms of direct emissions,” the minister said in his reply to the discussion on the Ministry of Railways in Rajya Sabha.
   
Scope 1 emissions are greenhouse gases emitted directly from an organisation's own sources or those under its direct control. For Indian Railways, part of its energy consumption falls under Scope 2.
 
“The net-zero target for the energy purchased by Indian Railways, which still includes some fossil-based energy, has been set for 2030,” Vaishnaw said.
 
During the discussion between Thursday and Monday, several opposition members of Parliament (MPs) raised concerns about safety in the railways, highlighting recent accidents, particularly the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in February, which killed 18 people and injured several others.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways' financial health sound, paying expenses from own income: Vaishnaw

Premiumcoal freight capacity

Trains increase coal freight capacity; power units stock up before summer

PremiumTuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT-M

Railways clears tracks for India's first 40-kilometre hyperloop project

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

13,000 extra general tickets sold on Feb 15: Vaishnaw on Delhi stampede

PremiumRailways

Railways' new safety steps: Smart planning or knee-jerk reaction?

 
“The data related to the New Delhi station incident, including CCTV footage, is secure and safe. A high-level committee is investigating the matter, and there is communication with 200-300 people involved in the incident. A total of 10 important steps have been taken, including the identification of 60 stations across the country where sudden or seasonal rushes occur,” Vaishnaw said.
 
He refuted claims of negligence in rail safety, stating that rail accidents have reduced by 90 per cent since 2005 to close to 80 per year.
 
The minister also said that locomotives made at Marhowra in Bihar will soon be exported worldwide, without giving a timeline. The Marhowra facility is operated by Wabtec Corporation, which won a contract to deliver 1,000 diesel locomotives to Indian Railways by 2027-28.
 
The minister further stated that the national transporter is financially in sound condition and is able to meet all its internal expenses from its own coffers.
 
In FY24, Indian Railways reported revenue of approximately Rs 2,78,000 crore against expenses of Rs 2,75,000 crore. Major expenditure components included staff costs (Rs 1,16,000 crore), pension payments (Rs 66,000 crore), energy expenses (Rs 32,000 crore), and financing costs (Rs 25,000 crore).

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Capital appreciation steals a march on rental growth in key markets

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Frid

Examining impact of US tariff on steel, aluminium: Govt tells Lok Sabha

5G technology

Ericsson, Airtel, Volvo partner to research 5G digital twin tech, AI

RENEWABLE ENERGY

India's 2030 renewable energy target ambitious, says Climate Group CEO

investment

Indian investor appetite to get tested amid $3 billion debt supply

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Indian Railways Parliament Carbon emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon