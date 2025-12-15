Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn seeks Shah's apology; RS continues
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today. She will seek authorisation for the payment and appropriation of additional sums from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet expenditure requirements for the 2025–26 financial year.
According to the List of Business, Sitharaman will seek the House’s permission to introduce the Bill, which relates to supplementary financial requirements for various government services during the current fiscal. She will also move that the Bill be taken up for consideration and passage.
The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am with a packed agenda. Proceedings will begin with obituary references to former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja, Prof Salahuddin and Bal Krishna Chauhan. This will be followed by Question Hour.
Under Papers to be Laid on the Table, several Union Ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Suresh Gopi, Sukanta Majumdar and Harsh Malhotra, will place official documents before the House.
Earlier, on December 12, Lok Sabha witnessed discussion on Supplementary demands for grants bill and took up the issue of Indiago flights cancellations.
12:10 PM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha as Opposition seeks Amit Shah's apology
11:57 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress denies using derogatory slogans against PM Modi
Congress MP KC Venugopal dismissed Union Minister JP Nadda’s demand for an apology over alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi at a Delhi rally as “baseless drama.”
He said, “No Congress leader has used unacceptable language against any political rival. Claims about slogans at the rally are false.” Venugopal also pointed to recent language used by Amit Shah in Parliament, adding that leaders at any level of Congress would not engage in such behaviour.
11:35 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Nadda condemns Congress slogans threatening PM Modi, demands apology
Leader of the House JP Nadda on Tuesday condemned slogans at a Congress rally, including “Modi, teri kabr khudegi, aaj nahi toh kal khudegi” (Modi, your grave will be dug, if not today, then tomorrow), calling them deeply reprehensible.
He said such remarks reflect poorly on the party’s values and humanity, urging Congress and Sonia Gandhi to apologise to the nation. Nadda added that the Congress has lowered the standards of political discourse.
Opposition members protested, with one claiming that no such incident occurred in Parliament.
11:23 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned following uproar over 'threat' to PM
Lok Sabha witnessed fresh disorder on Monday as Question Hour began, with proceedings disrupted after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from the Congress over what he described as inflammatory remarks by one of its MPs at a rally.
“In the presence of the Congress’ top leadership, their MP spoke about digging a grave for Prime Minister Modi,” Rijiju said.
Opposition members protested the allegation, following which the House was adjourned until 12 noon.
10:49 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rijiju demands Congress apology over remarks against PM Modi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the BJP and NDA have never resorted to personal abuse or threats, stressing that political opposition must remain within democratic limits. He criticised Congress leaders for allegedly making remarks about killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them deeply disturbing and unacceptable.
Rijiju said the Prime Minister is respected globally and such statements hurt the nation’s sentiments. He asserted that mere condemnation was insufficient and demanded that the Congress president and Leaders of Opposition in both Houses apologise from the floor of Parliament.
10:21 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman to introduce Appropriation Bill
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today, seeking approval for the payment and appropriation of additional sums from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet expenditure needs for the 2025–26 financial year.
10:00 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to continue discussion on Supplementary demand for grants
According to the List of Business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek the House’s approval to introduce the Bill, which pertains to supplementary financial requirements for various government services in the current fiscal year. She will also move a motion for the Bill to be taken up for consideration and passed.
First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST