close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PFRDA increases Ombudsman's upper age limit to 70 years from 65 years

According to the gazette notification dated March 27, the PFRDA has amended that regulation by replacing the upper age limit for Ombudsman from 65 to 70 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PFRDA

PFRDA (wikimedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has increased the upper age limit by 5 years for Ombudsman to 70 years.

As per the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) Regulations 2015, the upper age limit was 65 years.

According to the gazette notification dated March 27, the PFRDA has amended that regulation by replacing the upper age limit for Ombudsman from 65 to 70 years.

"These regulations may be called the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023," the notification said.

These shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette, it said.

Ombudsman appointed by PFRDA receives, considers and facilitates resolution of complaints or grievances, which fall within the ambit of the regulations.

Also Read

RBI directs credit information companies to appoint internal ombudsman

RBI fines RBL Bank Rs 2.27 cr for failure on internal ombudsman scheme

Relax age limit, give extra attempt to civil service aspirants: TN CM to PM

Issues related to cards, net banking top complaint areas at OBO: RBI report

Digital payment plaints highest in RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme

Atiq Ahmad, two others get life term in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case

OPD services to remain closed in Rajasthan on Wednesday due ongoing protest

More BJP wins, more Oppn protests it will face, says PM Narendra Modi

India develops own mathematical model for estimating TB cases in country

Railway line to Kohima to be completed by 2026: Northeast Frontier Rail

A person appointed as an Ombudsman holds office for a period of three years and would be eligible for reappointment for another two years.

Topics : pension funds | ombudsman

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon