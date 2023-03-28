close

More BJP wins, more Oppn protests it will face, says PM Narendra Modi

During UPA's 2004-14 rule, assets worth Rs 5,000 cr seized under PMLA; during BJP rule it rose to Rs 1.10 trn, says PM

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday linked the Opposition's attack on his government to the BJP's emphatic electoral performances and asserted that the more wins the ruling party achieves, the more it will be targeted, sources said.
 
Modi took the swipe at opposition parties, who are up in arms against the government over a host of issues, at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in which he asked MPs to dedicate the period between the party's foundation day on April 6 and B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14 to the cause of social justice.
 
Later in the evening, Modi said the BJP had emerged as the only pan-Indian party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.
 
Hhe attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.
 
“The BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes," he said addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters.
 
The BJP had emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal was to make a modern and developed India. 
 

He said during UPA’s 2004-14 rule, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized under PMLA and it rose to Rs 1.10 trillion during the BJP's nine-year government.
Topics : Narendra Modi | Opposition | Protest | BJP

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

