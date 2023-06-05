Plastic pollution a global environmental crisis, says NGT Chairperson

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Justice A K Goel, the chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, said plastic pollution has become a global environmental crisis that threatens our planet.

He said reliance on single-use plastic has resulted in immense harm to our oceans, land, and health, and to address this challenge collective efforts and individual responsibility are crucial.

"We must raise awareness, reduce consumption of single-use plastic, promote recycling and responsible waste management, support innovation for sustainable alternatives, and implement strong policies and regulations," Justice Goel said.

He said the NGT has played a significant role in enforcing plastic waste management rules, raising awareness, and emphasising extended producer responsibility.

"However, more work is needed, and as individuals and communities, we must lead by example to create a positive change in society and protect our environment for future generations," he said.

A tree plantation programme was organised inside the NGT premises on Monday.

Those present also included judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Registrar General Ankit Singla and Deputy Registrar Arvind Kumar.