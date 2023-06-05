close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Why half-nude body of man is normal but female body sexualised? Kerala HC

Justice Kauser Edappagath emphasised that nudity should not automatically be associated with sexuality but should be evaluated within the appropriate context

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kerala High Court, Kerala HC

Kerala High Court | Photo: Wikipedia

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that there exists an unequal treatment and perception of naked or semi-naked male and female bodies in society.
According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Kauser Edappagath emphasised that nudity should not automatically be associated with sexuality but should be evaluated within the appropriate context.

The court's observations were made in the context of a case involving a women's rights activist, Rehana Fathima, who was charged under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The charges were based on a video she posted on social media, showing her minor children painting on her semi-nude torso. After reviewing the video and considering the petitioner's explanation, the court concluded that the video was not sexually motivated but aimed at highlighting the objectification of female bodies. Consequently, the court quashed the case.

Many of the commenters stated India was not ready for such declarations, while many made vulgar remarks asking to air nudity on television if it was not deemed sexual content, missing out on the context of the court’s perception of the issue.
Questioning the sexualisation of female bodies

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

India's successful adoption of digital health tech lesson for world: WHO

Mamata Banerjee announces govt jobs for kin of Odisha train accident

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in murder case: here's a look at gangster's life

2020 Delhi riots: Court adjourns case with warning to prosecution

Stunned silence as passengers cross triple train disaster site in Odisha


The Kerala High Court highlighted that the naked upper body of a woman should not be presumed to be sexual by default. The court stated that labeling the depiction of a woman's naked body as obscene, indecent, or sexually explicit should only be done within a specific context.
The court mentioned the presence of nude female sculptures in temples and public spaces, which are widely considered as art or even sacred.

Hypocrisy in treating male and female bodies:
The court drew attention to the disparity in how society treats naked male and female bodies. It mentioned the acceptance of body painting on men during festivals like 'Pulikali' in Thrissur, Kerala. Similarly, during temple rituals such as 'Theyyam,' male artists have their bodies painted and displayed, focusing on their physical features like six-pack abs and biceps. However, these acts are not deemed obscene or indecent. The court suggested that this discrepancy arises because some people view women's bodies primarily as objects of desire.

Bodily autonomy and patriarchal societies
The court also addressed the issue of women's rights to bodily autonomy, which often faces dilution in patriarchal societies. It stated that every individual, regardless of gender, should have the freedom to make choices about their own bodies. However, it noted that women frequently experience bullying, discrimination, isolation, and prosecution when exercising this right. In contrast, the autonomy of the male body is rarely questioned.

Morality and legality
The court emphasised that morality, being subjective, should not be equated with legality. It cited the decriminalisation of adultery and consensual homosexual relationships by the Supreme Court in previous cases. The court argued that although some people may scrutinise these actions on moral grounds, they are legal because legality and morality are not synonymous. Societal morality and individual sentiments should not be the basis for criminalisation or prosecution.

Topics : Kerala High Court BS Web Reports Posco

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon