close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday blamed legacy issues and policies of previous governments that have led to the emergence of a corrupt ecosystem

IANS New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday blamed legacy issues and policies of previous governments that have led to the emergence of a corrupt ecosystem.

Addressing civil servants on the 16th civil services day at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi gave examples of results from policies of previous governments and mentioned that there were more than four crore fake gas connections, more than four crore fake ration cards, and support was provided to one crore fictitious women and children by the ministry of women and child development.

He added that even fake scholarships were offered to approximately 30 lakh youths by the ministry of minority affairs and lakhs of fake accounts were created under MGNREGA to transfer the benefits of workers who never existed.

He credited the civil servants for the transformation that has taken place in the system where roughly Rs 3 lakh crore have been saved from landing in the wrong hands, which is now being used for the welfare of the poor.

"For a developed India, the government system should support the aspirations of common people," he added.

"Earlier the thinking was that the government will do everything, but now thinking is that the government will work for everyone," the prime minister said while highlighting the change in attitude of bureaucracy.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration

IT hubs Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru top locations for apprentice job in Q4

Saket court firing: Accused had filed cheating case against woman last year

"Should not be seen as a bilateral...," Pak FM Bhutto on SCO meet in Goa

Indo-American Iyengar Plumb confirmed as Deputy under Defence Secretary

He added that the motto of the government is 'Nation First-Citizen First' and it is prioritising the deprived.

"It is the duty of the bureaucracy to analyse whether a political party is making use of taxpayers' money for the benefit of their own organisation or for the nation," Modi said.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Corruption free corruption cases

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

PM Modi
2 min read

Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration

coronavirus insurance
2 min read

Delhi to get more EVs as PFC sanctions Rs 633 cr loan for cabs, 3-wheelers

electric vehicles, EV
2 min read

Everything you need to know about WhatsApp's new 'Keep in Chat' feature

WhatsApp
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected

Image credit: Samsung
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon