Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?
In another big development, India on Monday came out with a framework to address the menace of fake online reviews on e-commerce websites. Now websites like Amazon and Flipkart and food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy will have to make sure that the reviews on their platform are not fake or misleading. This podcast offers an insight into this initiative which is being touted as the world’s first
