Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

PM Modi outlines India's space ambitions on National Space Day, including Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter, Bhartiya Space Station, and Moon mission by 2040

Modi, Narendra Modi

Aug. 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of newly constructed flats for MPs, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Indian space scientists to prepare for deep space missions aimed at unlocking secrets that could benefit humanity. Speaking in a video address on National Space Day, he encouraged young people to join a pool of astronauts for future missions.
 
"We have reached the Moon and Mars. Now, we have to peek into deep space, where many secrets lie that would brighten the future of humanity," PM Modi said.
 
He added, "Beyond galaxies lies our horizon. The universe tells us that no frontier is the final frontier. In the space sector too, at the policy level, there should be no final frontier." 
 

Advances in technology and future missions

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s progress in breakthrough technologies such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines. He also spoke about the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and the nation’s plan to build its own space station. 

Also Read

Mizoram declares as India's first fully literate state, said CM Lalduhoma

PM to inaugurate Mizoram's 1st railway station at Sairang on Sept 13: CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Japan for summit, China for SCO meet from Aug 29 to Sept 1

Kolkata

PM Modi launches projects worth ₹13K cr in Bihar, ₹1,200 crore in Bengal

Kolkata

TMC spending welfare funds on cadre, changing Bengal demography: PM Modi

goods and services tax, GST

GST cuts could make Indian hospitality globally competitive: Industry body

He urged private players to participate in India’s growing space sector, asking whether five startups could become unicorns in the next five years and whether the country could eventually launch 50 rockets annually.

Isro confirms Chandrayaan-4 and Venus mission

At the main National Space Day event in New Delhi, Isro chairman V Narayanan announced that India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will include a Venus Orbiter Mission. 
 
He revealed plans for the Bhartiya Space Station (BAS), with its first module scheduled for lift-off in 2035. By 2040, India aims to land on the Moon and safely return astronauts, placing India’s space programme among the top in the world.
 
"Based on the Prime Minister’s direction and vision, we are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission, a Venus Orbiter Mission, and a space station called BAS by 2035. The first module will be lifted off by 2028. PM Modi has also approved the Next Generation Launcher (NGL). By 2040, India will land on the Moon and bring astronauts back safely," V Narayanan said.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the ISS

Referring to the successful mission of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, V Narayanan thanked PM Modi for his vision.
  "One of our major achievements is sending a 'Gaganyatri' to the ISS. This was the Prime Minister’s idea, to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS before sending them on India’s own rocket. Shukla Ji went to the ISS and returned safely. All four of our Gaganyatris are equally important, but he was the first to get the opportunity," the Isro chief said.

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala

Accident, road accident

8 dead, 4 injured in mini-van, truck collision on Patna's outskirts

Railways, train

Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

Restaurant

HC flags restaurant service charges: 'Why ask ₹100 for ₹20 water bottle?'

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Govt doubles registration renewal charges for vehicles older than 20 yrs

Topics : Narendra Modi space India space mission space technology BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon