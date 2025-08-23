Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC flags restaurant service charges: 'Why ask ₹100 for ₹20 water bottle?'

HC flags restaurant service charges: 'Why ask ₹100 for ₹20 water bottle?'

The Delhi High Court questioned restaurants over service charges, asking why customers pay extra when prices are already above MRP; the court called it unfair and coercive

Photo: Pexels

The division Bench noted that restaurants were billing customers under three components — the price of food, the ambience, and service. (Photo/Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned restaurant associations about levying service charges on customers, especially when restaurants already charge higher prices on the menu in the name of “experience".
 
A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela raised the issue with lawyers representing hotel and restaurant associations, who had approached the court against a single judge's March order, news agency PTI reported.
 
Earlier, a single judge had ruled that restaurants cannot make service charges compulsory on bills in a “camouflaged and coercive” manner. The order said such practices go against public interest and amount to unfair trade practices.   
 
 

Restaurants charging in three ways

 
The division Bench noted that restaurants were billing customers under three components — the price of food, the ambience, and service.

Also Read

CRE Matrix

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

Nitish Katara case: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on Vikas Yadav plea

Delhi High Court

PropEquity sues CRE Matrix for alleged data theft, Delhi HC issues summons

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi HC seeks police response to bail plea in Parliament breach case

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi HC to hear AAP's plea for Kejriwal's residence on August 25

 
"You (restaurants) are charging more than MRPs, for the experience being enjoyed by the person visiting your restaurant. And you're also charging the service charges for the service rendered... providing an ambience for a certain kind of experience will not include the services you're providing? This we don't understand," the Bench said.
 
The court added that the service charge should also cover the ambience and related services.
 
The Bench gave an example, asking the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI): when a restaurant charges ₹100 for a water bottle that costs ₹20, why should a customer pay extra for service?
 
"And why are you quoting ₹100 in your menu for a ₹20 rupee water bottle, without specifying that this ₹80 extra is for the ambience you're providing? This can't be like this. This is an issue. Providing the ambience will form part of the services being provided by you... Can you charge any amount over and above the MRP? And for the service you're charging, what's that ₹80 for?" the Bench asked.   
 

Service charge called 'double whammy'

 
The March 28 order had called the collection of service charges a “double whammy” for customers, who were also forced to pay Goods and Services Tax on top of service tax.
 
Referring to consumer complaints and restaurant bills, the court said it was convinced that service charges were being collected arbitrarily and enforced coercively. In such a situation, the court said, it could not “be a mute spectator".
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Govt doubles registration renewal charges for vehicles older than 20 yrs

trade, import, export, container, shipping

UP scouts new markets as US tariffs hit textiles, jewellery and leather

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Schools shut in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

kolkata Rains, Rains

Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand

Topics : Delhi High Court Delhi Restaurants Service charge BS Web Reports MRP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon