PM Modi committed towards 100% saturation of govt schemes: J-K L-G Sinha

He highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poor and the weaker sections of society

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards 100 per cent saturation of government schemes and reaching out to the unreached, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that people should actively participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.
Sinha further added that people should avail the "on-spot services" being provided and disseminate the information about the schemes.
He highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poor and the weaker sections of society.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards 100 percent saturation of government schemes and reaching out to the unreached," Sinha said at the Dhok Waziran panchayat.
The LG said that the Union Territory administration is providing five Marla land to poor landless beneficiaries under the PMAY (G).
"This will raise the living standards of poor, vulnerable landless families, remove the existing societal imbalances and lead to their economic and social prosperity", he said.
He urged them to reach out to the maximum number of families, generate awareness about the government schemes and encourage enrolment of potential beneficiaries.
He emphasised the need to replicate the best practices of Panchayat Dhok Waziran to develop model villages in a holistic way for better livelihood options, improved quality of life and "action-oriented Jan-Bhagidari".
"Individual success stories must reach out to every nook and corner of the UT to highlight the transformation brought about by the government's flagship schemes in their lives," he said.
He said that through integrated action and involvement of every individual, villages can be turned into viable, sustainable economic centres, creating opportunities for youths, women, farmers and vulnerable sections to accomplish the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

