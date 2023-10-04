PM Modi congratulates 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra for Asian Games win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "spectacular victory" of India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games and said it is the result of his dedication and years of training.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj bagged a gold medal with a best throw of 88.88m in the final on Wednesday. His compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena won silver.

"Second Consecutive Gold in Javelin Throw for @Neeraj_chopra1 in the Asian Games. Congrats to him for this historic feat. This spectacular victory is the result of his dedication and years of training. May he keep scaling new heights of success. All the best to him," PM Modi said in a post on X.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold. However, the defending champion prevailed with his season best of 88.88. Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch the silver medal.

Prime Minister also congratulated Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar for winning the bronze medal at the 19th Asiad.

Sunil Kumar bagged India's first medal in Men's Greco-Roman 87kg in almost 13 years in the Asian Games after getting better of Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Azisbekov on Wednesday.

Also Read Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat ED arrests AAP's Sanjay Singh under PMLA in Delhi excise policy case Telangana has 31.7 million eligible voters, 5.8% increase in electors SBI takes banking to doorsteps to enhance inclusion with mobile devices Over 1,300 security guards appointed for govt schools: Harjot Singh Bains Six more deaths reported at Nanded govt hospital in 24 hours: Official

"Heartfelt congratulations to Sunil Kumar on the Bronze Medal Win in Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Wrestling! This is a remarkable accomplishment. My best wishes for his endeavours ahead," the Prime Minister said.