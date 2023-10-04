close
PM Modi congratulates 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra for Asian Games win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "spectacular victory" of India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games and said it is the result of his dedication and years of training

Neeraj Chopra

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj bagged a gold medal with a best throw of 88.88m in the final on Wednesday

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "spectacular victory" of India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games and said it is the result of his dedication and years of training.
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj bagged a gold medal with a best throw of 88.88m in the final on Wednesday. His compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena won silver.
"Second Consecutive Gold in Javelin Throw for @Neeraj_chopra1 in the Asian Games. Congrats to him for this historic feat. This spectacular victory is the result of his dedication and years of training. May he keep scaling new heights of success. All the best to him," PM Modi said in a post on X.
There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold. However, the defending champion prevailed with his season best of 88.88. Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch the silver medal.
Prime Minister also congratulated Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar for winning the bronze medal at the 19th Asiad.
Sunil Kumar bagged India's first medal in Men's Greco-Roman 87kg in almost 13 years in the Asian Games after getting better of Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Azisbekov on Wednesday.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Sunil Kumar on the Bronze Medal Win in Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg Wrestling! This is a remarkable accomplishment. My best wishes for his endeavours ahead," the Prime Minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Neeraj Chopra Asian Games

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

