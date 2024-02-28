Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi lays foundation stone for new Isro launch complex in Tamil Nadu

The new ISRO complex includes 35 facilities, and features a mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers, marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities

Prime minister narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Press Trust of India Thoothukudi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated new projects here and laid the foundation stone for new initiatives, totally worth over Rs 17,000 crore.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here, which is worth about Rs 986 crore and the facility is set to accommodate 24 launches per year.
The new ISRO complex includes 35 facilities, and features a mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers, marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Isro projects Modi govt India space mission

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

