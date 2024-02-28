LIVE: Day after Rajya Sabha shocker, BJP demands floor test in Himachal

The Leader of the Opposition and other BJP MLAs on Wednesday morning met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state. This comes a day after the BJP managed to pull off a victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP's victory was due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs. The Congress has 40 lawmakers while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly, the Budget session of which begins today. The remaining three seats are held by independents.



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh. The six Congress lawmakers learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement. The six MLAs had left Shimla for Haryana yesterday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections. Media reports suggest they are are in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

In a shocking debacle for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP secured the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi and setting the stage for a no-trust motion in the assembly.