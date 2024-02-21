Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has accomplished a major milestone in the human rating of its CE20 cryogenic engine that powers the cryogenic stage of the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle for Gaganyaan missions, with the completion of the final round of ground qualification tests on February 13, 2024.

The final test was the seventh of a series of vacuum ignition tests carried out to simulate flight conditions at the high-altitude test facility at Isro Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri.





The ground qualification tests for the human rating of the CE20 engine involved life demonstration tests, endurance tests, and performance assessments under nominal operating conditions.

"All the ground qualification tests of the CE20 engine for the Gaganyaan programme have been successfully completed," said Isro in a statement.

In order to qualify the CE20 engine for human rating standards, four engines underwent 39 hot firing tests under different operating conditions for a cumulative duration of 8810 seconds against the minimum human rating qualification standard requirement of 6350 seconds, it said.

Isro has also successfully completed the acceptance tests of the flight engine identified for the first unmanned Gaganyaan (G1) mission tentatively scheduled for Q2 of 2024. This engine will power the upper stage of the human-rated LVM3 vehicle and also has a thrust capability of 19 to 22 tonnes with a specific impulse of 442.5 seconds.