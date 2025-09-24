Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi reviews eight major projects worth ₹65,000 crore across India

PM Modi reviews eight major projects worth ₹65,000 crore across India

PM Modi said delays in execution impose a double cost often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects across 15 states with a cumulative investment of Rs 65,000 crore with an emphasis on clear timelines and prompt resolution of bottlenecks.

The projects reviewed during the 49th meeting of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform spanned across sectors including mines, railways, water resources, and power.

The prime minister urged officials at both the Central and state levels to adopt a result-oriented approach, translating opportunities into improved quality of life for people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises, an official statement said.

 

Modi said delays in execution impose a double cost often escalating project expenditure and also depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure.

He emphasized that states/UTs should also institutionalize mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring timely implementation and effective resolution of bottlenecks.

The prime minister urged all states/UTs to place strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, and stressed that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to swiftly seize emerging opportunities.

The ICT-enabled multi-modal PRAGATI platform brings together the Centre and states to fast-track major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure time-bound delivery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

