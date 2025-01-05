Business Standard

PM Modi to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Jan 8 for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on January 9 to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, being held in Odisha for the first time

PM will reach Bhubaneswar airport by a special IAF aircraft at 8 pm on January 8 from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh | (Photo: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on January 8 and January 9, respectively, to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, being held in Odisha for the first time.

On Saturday, chief secretary reviewed the state's preparedness for the event and issued directions to all departments concerned to ensure flawless arrangements for dignitaries.

According to the official schedule, "The PM will reach Bhubaneswar airport by a special IAF aircraft at 8 pm on January 8 from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. He will spend the night at Raj Bhavan."  It added, "PM Modi will attend the event's inaugural meet at 10 AM on January 9 at Janata Maidan here. He is scheduled to leave the city around 11.55 AM."  President Murmu's flight is scheduled to arrive around 4:35 PM, the statement said.

 

"President Murmu is scheduled to reach the event's convention venue at 11:40 AM on Friday. She will meet Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo at the venue," the statement added.

She will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman during the valedictory session of the event before returning to New Delhi at 5.25 PM, according to the official programme.

