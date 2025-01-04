Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No unusual rise in flu-like cases in India, says govt amid China HMPV surge

No unusual rise in flu-like cases in India, says govt amid China HMPV surge

Health Ministry convenes monitoring group meeting over hMPV surge in China

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

Representative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Saturday, announced it is closely monitoring the situation in China following a surge in respiratory illnesses. A joint monitoring group, chaired by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel, convened to assess the outbreak, terming the situation in China as "not unusual" given the ongoing flu season.
 
“The government will continue to keep a close watch on the outbreak through all available channels,” the health ministry stated. It added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been requested to provide timely updates on the situation in China.
 
The announcement follows reports of a rise in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China in recent weeks. The ministry noted that the current surge is reportedly caused by Influenza virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and HMPV, pathogens typically associated with the flu season.
 
 
HMPV is a viral respiratory infection that causes symptoms resembling the common cold. It spreads via droplets, direct contact, and possibly airborne particles. Symptoms range from mild, such as a runny nose, to severe, including breathing difficulties and chest pain.
 
The joint monitoring group confirmed that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India.

Also Read

Medical, Pharmacy

MSME Pharma units get breather as govt extends Schedule M deadline

elderly', 'senior citizens', 'housing'

Ayushman Bharat extended to those above 70; here's list of key initiatives

India-Sri Lanka

India to fund projects worth Rs 237.1 cr in Sri Lanka's eastern province

PremiumRare Diseases

Centre mulls adding more Centres of Excellence for rare disease patients

JP Nadda, Nadda

Over 14,000 PMBJK centres set up to provide generic medicines: JP Nadda

 
No unusual trends in India
In India, data from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) indicate no unusual surge in cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
 
To strengthen preparedness, the group recommended increasing the number of laboratories testing for HMPV under ICMR’s network. The organisation will monitor hMPV trends throughout the year.
 
“The ICMR network already tests for other respiratory viruses, including Adenovirus and RSV, and none of these pathogens have shown an unusual increase in the tested samples,” the ministry stated.
 
Preparedness measures
The joint monitoring group assured that India’s health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant to promptly address any emerging health challenges.
 
The meeting included experts from ICMR, IDSP, WHO, Disaster Management Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals such as AIIMS, Delhi.

More From This Section

Fog, Noida Fog, Winter

News updates: Dense fog in Delhi, city sees season's longest zero visibility spell

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Six fraudsters posing as ED officials loot Rs 30 lakh in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah with message of brotherhood

VK Saxena

LG approves appointment of Delhi Waqf Board CEO, slams AAP for inaction

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Karnataka Lokayukta unearths Rs 16.85 cr scam in SC/ST land allotment

Topics : Health Ministry China Indian healthcare Flu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon