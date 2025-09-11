Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ED conducts raids across multiple states in ₹650 crore fake ITC case

ED conducts raids across multiple states in ₹650 crore fake ITC case

The raids were being carried out at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana by the Guwahati office of the federal probe agency

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged fake GST input tax credit claim of ₹650 crore, official sources said.

The raids were being carried out at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana by the Guwahati office of the federal probe agency, sources said.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

