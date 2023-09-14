Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

PM Modi to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel on G20 security duty

Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police Commissioner, has noted down names of personnel from each district who were part of the security team during the Summit

Modi, Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely have dinner with 450 Delhi Police personnel who handled security and ensured the safe execution of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

According to reports, the dinner may take place on September 16, and the police staff will be lauded for their contributions to the Summit.

Police sources said that Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police Commissioner, has noted down names of personnel from each district who were part of the security team during the Summit. The list is expected to have 450 personnel, who, along with Arora, will have dinner with the Prime Minister at Bharat Mandapam.

On Tuesday, Arora awarded CP's special commendation disc and certificates to officers and personnel for contributing to the G20 Summit.

An official order dated September 11 read: "The smooth, professional, and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant."

More than 30,000 Delhi Police personnel were deployed throughout the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. Additionally, over 2,000 police officers, both armed and unarmed, were positioned within the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Submit objects related to Hindu religion: Court's order on Gyanvapi case

Rajasthan CM inaugurates Rs 120 crore park for coaching institute students

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

Court allows wrestler Bajrang Punia's exemption plea in defamation case

Birth certificate to be single document for Aadhaar, admissions from Oct 1


The security measures for the event encompassed deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as canine squads and mounted police.
Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 Meet G20 nations G20 BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon