PM Modi to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel on G20 security duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely have dinner with 450 Delhi Police personnel who handled security and ensured the safe execution of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

According to reports, the dinner may take place on September 16, and the police staff will be lauded for their contributions to the Summit.

Police sources said that Sanjay Arora, Delhi Police Commissioner, has noted down names of personnel from each district who were part of the security team during the Summit. The list is expected to have 450 personnel, who, along with Arora, will have dinner with the Prime Minister at Bharat Mandapam.

On Tuesday, Arora awarded CP's special commendation disc and certificates to officers and personnel for contributing to the G20 Summit.

An official order dated September 11 read: "The smooth, professional, and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant."

More than 30,000 Delhi Police personnel were deployed throughout the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. Additionally, over 2,000 police officers, both armed and unarmed, were positioned within the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit.

The security measures for the event encompassed deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as canine squads and mounted police.