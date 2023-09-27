close
PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Later in the day, PM Modi will be felicitated in Vadodara at a programme organised by the BJP women's wing in connection with the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament

PM Modi in Gujarat

Modi initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit during his tenure as the chief minister of the state in 2003 with the aim of making Gujarat a leader on the global map of industry and trade

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend an event in Ahmedabad marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday, will also launch projects worth Rs 4,500 crore related to the education sector and address a public gathering in Bodeli town of the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district, officials said.
Modi initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit during his tenure as the chief minister of the state in 2003 with the aim of making Gujarat a leader on the global map of industry and trade, a release said.
The Gujarat government is now gearing up for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be held in Gandhinagar between January 10 and 12 next year on the theme of 'Gateway to the Future', the release said.
In Bodeli, the PM, before addressing a public gathering, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects under the state government's 'Mission Schools of Excellence' initiative, primary and secondary education secretary Vinod Rao said.
The 'Mission Schools of Excellence' was launched by the PM at an event in Adalaj in October last year with the aim of improving the quality of education in the state by upgrading school infrastructure, building of new and smart classrooms as well as computer labs.

On the occasion, the PM will also launch several new schemes related to the education sector in the state, including the Swami Vivekananda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools, Raksha Shakti Schools, Mukhya Mantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship and Mukhya Mantri Gyan Sadhna Merit Scholarship, said Rao.
Later in the day, PM Modi will be felicitated in Vadodara at a programme organised by the BJP women's wing in connection with the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament.



First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

