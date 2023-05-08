close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surprised over Modi giving religious slogans in Karnataka: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Pawar said, I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing.

We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election, he told TV9 Marathi.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said, I am keen on visiting there. But it will be decided when and how I find the time.

Pawar added, I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence, he said.

Speaking to reporters in temple town Pandharpur earlier on Sunday, the NCP president claimed that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

Congress will come to power in Karnataka, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Centre cannot remain mute spectator: Sharad Pawar on Maha-K'taka border row

Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Yadav's demise is irreparable loss to Indian politics, says Pawar

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

Cong gave shelter to terror for the sake of vote bank politics: PM Modi

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar Karnataka

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

No advertisement without clearance during silence period in K'taka: EC

Election Commission
2 min read

Corruption, unemployment are real 'terrorism' in K'taka: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
4 min read

UCC, NRC have potential to divide, K'taka will reject BJP: Chidambaram

chidambaram
4 min read

Karnataka polls: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Bengaluru amid fanfare

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

PM Modi begins 8 km roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of May 10 K'taka polls

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Building an empire: Birla eyes M&As to fill up $1-billion apparel closet

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
5 min read
Premium

The great banking rescue of a doomed realty project

real estate
6 min read
Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon