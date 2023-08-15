PM's I-Day speech lays blueprint for India to become developed by 2047: CII

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech outlined the notable achievements of his government in the last decade, which have laid the blueprint for India becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, industry body CII said on Tuesday.

India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that was emerging in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, Modi said on August 15 and assured the countrymen of a "New India" with a bright future in next five years.

CII is confident that the prime minister's vision of seeing India emerge as the third largest global economy will be easily fructified in the next five years, its Director General Chandrajit Banerjee stated.

Modi's address from the ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day would further the national resolve to become a developed country by 2047 while it is marching fast to be amongst the third largest economies of the world, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

CII's Banerjee said: "The achievements and vision delineated by the prime minister in his speech have indeed set the perfect backdrop for lending strength and fortitude to India's ascent as the leading global superpower in the Amrit Kaal period."



He said Modi's speech comprehensively outlined the notable achievements of the government in the last decade or so, which have laid the blueprint for India becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ASSOCHAM's Sood said: ''India has surely seized the initiative to lead the world in several transformational areas like clean energy, global peace and prosperity with equity.

Also Read Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director PM Modi's US visit takes bilateral ties to greater heights: Assocham PM's US visit to bolster bilateral ties, strategic collaboration: India Inc Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah 'Mere priyajan': In Independence Day speech, Modi looks beyond 2024 polls Meghalaya CM highlights effective law and order for economic growth PM Modi has removed 'pest of corruption' from country: Maha CM Shinde PM Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th Independence Day Maha to play key role in PM's dream of India's $5 trn economy: Fadnavis