Maha to play key role in PM's dream of India's $5 trn economy: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag in Nagpur on the occasion of the Independence Day

Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government is working round-the-clock for all sections of the society and the state will have a "1 trillion dollar" share in India's 5 trillion dollar economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Fadnavis was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag in Nagpur on the occasion of the Independence Day.
The Maharashtra government is working 24x7 for all sections of the society, he said.
"The government will work to transform the lives of people. Maharashtra will have a share of 1 trillion dollar in the 5 trillion dollar economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Fadnavis also cited a Deutsche Bank's report which said Maharashtra has the most sound economy in the country.
Maharashtra's economy will not just be sound, but strong taking along all sections of the society, the deputy CM said.

He also lauded the Maharashtra Police, specially the Gadchiroli police force for receiving 32 (gallantry) medals.
Earlier, speaking to reporters, Fadnavis hailed PM Modi for taking all sections of the society together and the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaigns.
"I am confident that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Maharashtra, under the leadership CM Eknath Shinde, will fulfil dreams of the last man in the society and move towards progress," he said.
The government will make Gadchiroli the next investment destination of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, adding the district is expecting huge investments from industries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

