Home / India News / Police apprehends eight Bangladeshis for illegal stay in Karnataka

Police apprehends eight Bangladeshis for illegal stay in Karnataka

The eight Bangladeshi nationals are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a local court | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Udupi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Eight Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in Udupi district here were apprehended, police said on Saturday.

They were residing in Hoode village in the district for the past three years without valid passports or visas.

According to Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K, the arrest came after one of the accused, identified as Mohammed Maniq, attempted to flee to Dubai from Mangaluru airport using a fake passport.

Suspicion from immigration officials led to his arrest at Bajpe airport in the neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district, he said. "Upon interrogation, Maniq revealed that seven other Bangladeshi nationals were staying with him illegally in Hoode village."

The information was relayed to the Udupi police, who subsequently conducted a raid in the area.

 

Police detained the seven individuals on Friday and initiated a detailed inquiry into their illegal stay. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused possessed fake Aadhaar cards.

SP Arun stated that an investigation is underway to determine how the accused obtained these fraudulent Aadhaar cards and how they managed to cross the border into India from Bangladesh.

The eight Bangladeshi nationals are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a local court.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka illegal migrants Bangladehsi migrants

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

