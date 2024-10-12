Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi congestion tax: Vehicles may face peak hour charges at city borders

Delhi congestion tax: Vehicles may face peak hour charges at city borders

The Delhi government plans to introduce a congestion tax on vehicles entering the city during peak hours -- 8 am to 10 am and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm -- at 13 major border entry points

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Inspired by cities like London, New York, and Singapore, the Delhi government is planning to introduce a congestion tax on vehicles entering the city during peak hours – 8 am to 10 am and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm — through 13 major entry points along its borders. The move aims to address traffic congestion and reduce pollution.

The tax collection is expected to be automated through FASTag, avoiding manual collection to prevent traffic bottlenecks. Two-wheelers and non-polluting vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), are likely to be exempt from this tax.

A report by The Times of India quoted a senior official as saying that the government has been working on a “congestion pricing” initiative, but the proposal encountered a challenge when the law department noted that the Motor Vehicles Act does not include provisions for such charges. As a result, either amendments to the Act or new legal provisions will be required.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The revenue generated from the tax, along with any penalties, will be used to enhance public transportation and improve road infrastructure, particularly for vulnerable users such as cyclists and pedestrians, another official said, as mentioned by the report.

The official also highlighted that the influx of vehicles from nearby rapidly expanding towns and the flow of commercial goods vehicles have contributed to the increased vehicular traffic entering Delhi. He added that prolonged time spent in traffic negatively impacts air quality due to emissions from idling vehicles.

Currently, several border areas, including DND and New Ashok Nagar, are major choke points.

This is not the first time such a measure has been considered in Delhi. Similar proposals were discussed in the past, but could not be implemented. In 2018, a plan was introduced to impose a congestion tax on vehicles along 21 high-traffic stretches in the city, including sections like the Aurobindo Chowk-Andheria More corridor, the Nehru Place to Modi Mills flyover, areas around Hauz Khas Metro station, and the ITO intersection.

More From This Section

Train, Indian Railway

PM GatiShakti: 208 infra projects of Rs 15 trn recommended for approval

CM Saini, PM Modi

LIVE news: New BJP govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Haryana's Panchkula, PM Modi to attend event

Scam

Centre issues notification for CBI probe into Assam online trading scam

National Investigation Agency NIA

VHP leader's murder: Pak-based terrorist among six chargesheeted by NIA

Student, Study, School

Stop state funding to madrassas unless they comply with RTE norms: NCPCR


In 2009, then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit suggested an additional charge on private vehicles entering the capital to promote public transport. However, the proposal was eventually shelved.

The government plans to use FASTag technology for congestion tax collection, using RFID readers and number plate recognition (NPR) cameras to ensure smooth traffic flow without causing delays, an official said, as stated in the report.

Also Read

Cocaine, drugs

Cocaine in namkeen packets: How police carried out 208 kg Delhi drug bust

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC Phase-3: Tughlakabad-Aerocity underground tunnel corridor completed

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple to start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month

Metro, Delhi Metro

Centre tells SC Delhi's ban on gatherings lifted, easing Navratri concerns

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart starts 24x7 free delivery in Delhi NCR for festival season

Topics : FASTag Delhi-NCR Delhi traffic Traffic jam Traffic safety BS Web Reports congestion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon