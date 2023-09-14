Confirmation

Police arrests man accused of opening fire during Haryana's Nuh violence

In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire and injuring a man during the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, officials said on Thursday.
The police, acting on an FIR registered on July 31 at Sohna City police station, arrested Mohammad Kaif.
A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.
In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31.
Bleeding profusely, the man was admitted to a hospital.
"During treatment, it was revealed that I had been shot in my leg. Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots," he said in his complaint.

Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said, "The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Lahbas village in Nuh. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Police Haryana Communal clashes

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

