Aircraft skids-off at Mumbai airport during landing, no casualties reported

A Learjet-45 aircraft with eight occupants on board veered off the runway at Mumbai airport on Thursday as it attempted to land in heavy rain, sources privy to the development said.

The aircraft had six passengers and two crew members on board at the time of landing. No casualties were reported following the crash. The visibility at the runway was 700 metres when the aircraft skidded off the runway.

Commercial flights received clearance to land at the airport around two hours after the incident was reported, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

At the time flights received go-ahead for arrivals, the website noted that the airport was experiencing an average delay of 58 minutes. On the departure side, the delay was pegged at 75 minutes.

The VSR Ventures Learjet-45 aircraft VT-DBL's flight originated from Vizag (Visakhapatnam) and had its destination in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 5:00 pm.

"On 14 September 2023, M/s VSR Ventures Learjet-45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating a flight from Vizag to Mumbai with six passengers and two crew members on board, veered off the runway at Mumbai International Airport. The incident occurred at approximately 17:02 today. There are no casualties. CSMIA's (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) airside team is on ground to assist with the clearance on-site," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

"On 14 September 2023, M/s VSR Ventures Learjet-45 aircraft VT-DBL, operating a flight from Vizag to Mumbai with six passengers and two crew members on board, veered off the runway at Mumbai International Airport. The incident occurred at approximately 17:02 today. There are no casualties. CSMIA's (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) airside team is on ground to assist with the clearance on-site," a CSMIA spokesperson said.

The Mumbai airport was scheduled to have 150 arrival flights and 141 departure flights between 5 pm and midnight today, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Following the crash, several aircraft were spotted circling in the regions around Mumbai awaiting clearance for landing, according to flightradar24.com.

The website showed an Indore-Mumbai Air India flight moving in a holding pattern over the Arabian Sea. Another Udaipur-Mumbai Air India flight and a Chandigarh-Mumbai IndiGo flight, among others, were seen to be engaged in a holding pattern awaiting clearance to land after the crash was reported.

The Mumbai airport completed the re-carpeting of its secondary runway, Runway 14/32, in June this year. The re-carpeting initiative took six months to complete. Re-carpeting ensures runways are maintained as per internationally mandated standards for airports.