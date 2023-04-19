Pradhan asks IITs to ensure zero tolerance for discrimination on campuses

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for the complete eradication of social discrimination from campuses of educational institutions.

Chairing the 55th IIT Council meeting here on Tuesday, he said students of Indian Institute of Technology must aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers.

"There should be no social discrimination in any institute, be it IITs or private institutions. It is the responsibility of the authorities and the students to ensure that there is no discrimination on campuses," he told reporters after the meeting.

With 34 students of various IITs dying by suicide over the last five years, he called upon the directors to be proactive in providing all kinds of support and develop and robust mechanism to ensure "zero tolerance" for discrimination on campuses.

The council discussed steps needed to ensure mental health wellness among students. It focussed on the need for a robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure or rejection among students.

IIT-Gandhinagar director Rajat Moona presented the possible underlying societal, psychological and other health issues behind depression among students. The reasons for student drop-out were also discussed in the council meeting.

Also Read IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from top institutes for R&D units IIT Madras to establish Rs 100 cr Innovation & Entrepreneurship fund IIT Kharagpur's first phase of placement nears end with over 1,600 offers Amid agitation, Goa minister says IIT project will come up at Sanguem Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga 'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions' India coordinating with US, UK, Saudi and UAE on safety of Indians in Sudan Building owner can decide whether to collect parking charges: Kerala HC Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Pradhan said IITs should be the primary vehicle for public welfare and become a catalyst for the multi-fold development of the country. He said the R&D (research and development) fair should be an annual event on fixed dates, and must be open to students from across the country.

The council also discussed ways to fill vacancies at the earliest under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.